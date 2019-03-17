Mary Louise Panek Hartle

1959 - 2019

Mary Louise Panek Hartle passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 8, 2019 at the age of 59, after a long battle with cancer. Mary was born on May 9, 1959 to Walter and Mary Fredressa Panek in Murray, UT. She married her high school sweetheart Tru Lamont Hartle. Mary had a deep love for the outdoors and could often be found shooting guns, camping or four-wheeling with her beloved husband and sons. Mary was a sweetheart through and through, but was not afraid to speak her mind if it was necessary. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and spoiled them any chance she got. Mom will be deeply missed and dearly remembered.

Mary is survived by her three sons Jesse (Tina), Daniel (Rachel), Michael (Samantha), grandchildren Kyr, Neff, Renna and Abby. She is also survived by her brothers Ed (Jennifer), David (Tammy), Claude and her sisters Bonnie (Fred), Linda and Claudia.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Tru, her beloved son Kevin, granddaughter Michaela, her parents Walter and Mary, sister Ellen Marie, and brothers Howard and Joseph.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairoaks Ward, 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, UT 84070. Viewings will be held at the Ward on Monday, March 18th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Following services Mary will be laid to rest at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy, UT 84092.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary