|
|
1933 ~ 2019
Mary Louise Wilson Witbeck, 85, of Rexburg, Idaho formerly of Salt Lake City died June 12, 2019 at her daughter's home in Lake Oswego, OR. She was born December 17, 1933 in Panguitch, Utah to Eli and Leah Porter Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Rexburg Idaho Henry's Fork Stake Center, 1508 W 3000 N. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at flammfh.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 18, 2019