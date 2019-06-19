Mary Lynne Gerdes

July 1, 1964 ~ June 16, 2019

Mary Lynne Gerdes, age 54, of Salt Lake City, UT passed away unexpectedly June 16, 2019. Mary Lynne was born July 1, 1964 to Clark and Marilyn Anderson at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. She spent her childhood riding horses, running everywhere barefoot, and enjoying the outdoors with her family. As mentioned, Mary Lynne's first love was her horses. It is said she could ride before she could walk. We would all agree that she was part fish as well, as she absolutely loved the water. Mary Lynne possessed so many amazing qualities and talents, one being her love for food and the joy in cooking for others. Her delicious dishes were treasured at family gatherings, and usually first to go. She was an incredibly kind-hearted woman, a loving wife and mother, who thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her grandson. You could say she was a bit of firecracker, as there was no stopping her when it came to something she wanted. She was a such a bright ball of fire, you just had to be careful not to stand too close. Mary Lynne will be thoroughly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her parents Clark and Marilyn Anderson, her loving husband Jody, daughter Sarah (Brian), grandson Bentley, her siblings Suzanne (Woody), Don, and Brent (Cindy). Proceeded in death by her brother Robert.

Please join us for an open house celebrating Mary Lynne's life on Friday, June 21st, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor (3651 S. 900 E. Salt Lake City, UT 84106). Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, starting at 11:00 am at Mountain View Memorial Estates (3115 E Bengal Blvd Salt Lake City, UT 84121). A luncheon will be provided to family after graveside services located at Skyview Ward (1361 East 4000 S Salt Lake City, UT 84124). Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

