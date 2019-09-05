|
|
Mary Margaret Morgan Muir
1921 - 2019
Mary Margaret Morgan Muir, age 97, passed away on September 2, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City on November 10, 1921, the daughter of Samuel Morgan and Ada Prudence McKinnon Morgan, she became a talented pianist and an art historian. Her interest in art began as a small girl in her hometown of Kaysville, Utah, where she watched the noted landscape artist, LeConte Stewart sketch in the fields near her home. In later life she became an authority on his art and career. She attended public schools in Kaysville and graduated from Davis High School where her father was the principal and later superintendent of the Davis County Schools. She attended the McCune School of Music and the University of Utah where she earned a BA and MA in History. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and chosen the Dream Girl of Pi Kappa Alpha, that caught the eye of future husband, Edward Wallace Muir, who preceded her in death in 2007.
During World War II, she worked at Hill Air Force Base teaching a battalion of US soldiers. After teaching piano for thirty years, she became active in her community, serving as the President of the Utah Symphony Guild, as the first woman member of the Symphony's Board of Directors, and as an influential founder of the Bountiful Art Center. She taught art history for the University of Utah until retirement. She was a life-long student of history, especially of early Christianity and Scotland.
Her survivors include three sons: Edward (Regina) Muir, Jr. of Evanston, Illinois, Prescott (Betty) Muir, and Phillip (Kathy) Muir of Salt Lake City; six grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. At her request there are no funeral services. She is buried in the Bountiful City Cemetery. The family wishes to share their gratitude to Bristol Hospice Services and Abbington Assisted Care Center.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019