Mary M Oniki
1929 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Mary Masako Takaki Oniki peacefully passed away on December 2, 2020. Mary was born in Wailuku, Maui on March 23, 1929 to James Masaru and Michiko Takaki. She earned her nursing degree in Hawaii and later pursued an advanced degree at the University of Utah. She was a nursing instructor at BYU but preferred the hands-on care of patients. While attending the U of U she met the love of her life, Jun Oniki. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 16, 1957. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Rene' and Joy, and also raised Mary's deceased sister's three children, Jerry, Linda, and Ron Okabe. They loved them as if they were their own. Mary will be remembered forever for her humor and wit, loving service to others, vivacious spirit, fulfilling of callings, cooking for large groups, and being the life of the party. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, Mary served in many callings though working in the Relief Society and being a YW leader were her favorites. In 1989 - 1990, Mary and Jun served a full-time mission in Kobe, Japan where she loved serving with the young missionaries. Mary lived a wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew her, but we know we will hold her in our arms again. For full obituary and funeral details go to Memorialutah.com