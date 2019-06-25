1936 ~ 2019

Mary Mecham Bellows, 83, peacefully passed away on June 19, 2019 in Aloha, Oregon. She was born on April 5, 1936 in Orem, Utah to Ruth Sidwell and Earl Mecham. She had 3 sisters, Dorothy, Helen, and Carol and 2 brothers, George and Wallace.

Mary grew up in Wallsburg on the family farm. Her mother, Ruth, taught her to play the piano and she could play both the piano and organ very well. After graduation, she moved to Salt Lake City where she worked as a typist.

Mary was introduced to Merrill D Bellows by a mutual cousin. The couple was sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on Dec 20, 1957. She had a double wedding with her sister, Dorothy, who married a fellow missionary from Merrill's Britsh Isle Mission.

Mary and Merrill lived in Provo, Green River, Nephi, and finally Heber where she stayed until the last year of her life. It was always her desire to return home after she moved near her son Mark. As she raised her family, Mary enjoyed reading, studying about the world and travel with her husband, Merrill.

Mary was preceded in death by husband, Merrill Don Bellows, her son, Don Alan (Trixie Marie) Bellows, her daughter, Janice Bellows (Joseph) Smyly, and her granddaughter, Holly Butters. Her two brothers and a sister, Dorothy also preceded her in death along with her parents.

She is survived by her daughter Merilyn (Craig) Butters of Wallsburg, UT and her son Mark (Keri) of Hillsboro, Oregon. She has 11 grandchildren and 4 grandchildren.

Mary loved her family. She always kept track of the comings and goings of not only her children, but of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She treasured their letters and pictures from them all of her life. She often pulled out newspaper clippings she had read and knew would be of interest to them.

Mary was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was known for playing the piano for primaries, Relief Society and the organ for Sacrament Meetings. She held various positions and served those around her. She loved the scriptures and history.

Her funeral will be held July 1 at 11:00 am, Heber North Stake Center 176 W 500 S, Heber City, Utah with her internment in the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at probstfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary