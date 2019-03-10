Mary Michael Carter Sampson

Aug 27, 1950 ~ Feb 27, 2019

Mary Michael (Mikey), beloved by the children she cherished and adored by her husband of 37 years, passed away on Feb. 27th 2019 from complications of long endured health issues. She was surrounded by her children, husband, and best friend at the moment she went home to the Lord. Mikey was a free spirit and talented actress who, after graduating from Olympus Highschool, was offered a full ride scholarship at Westminster College for Theater. Her sense of adventure took her around the country in her youth. She always preferred the road less traveled and enjoyed exploring new places, concepts and ideas. Her smile was so endearing that it made the world brighter wherever she went. Mikey was a top salesperson in the state for the company with which she worked for 15 years. However the job she loved and excelled at most was being a devoted and loving mother to her children. There was nothing she would not do for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Mary Ellen Dauwalder and Milton Ferrell Carter), and her first born Mary Michael Sampson Jr. She is survived by her husband David Sampson, her children (Christian Sampson and Laura Sampson Stahnke), her father Richard Reuling, her siblings (Robb Carter, Nan Edgerton, Bart and Edward Reuling), as well as numerous loved ones and cherished friends.

A private celebration of life with family and friends will be held March 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to either the Utah Food Bank or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary