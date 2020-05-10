|
|
Mary MonaLee Christensen Farr passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, from the ravages suffered from a stroke nearly 3.5 years ago. Mom challenged this with her usual wit, charm and aplomb until the end.
She married Aaron L. Farr in 1953, and was a member of the LDS Church. Mona was born August 14, 1933 in Levan, Utah to Aashael A. Christensen and Fern Bosch Christensen. She grew up in the Avenues on A Street and was forever a "downtown girl."
Mom kept a meticulous home and took vacuuming, laundry and ironing to an extreme sport level! Her flower gardens were vibrant and a source of joy. Mom's love of dancing, tennis and golf instilled a passion of sports in all of her children. With an eye for fashion, she also appreciated beautiful shoes. As small children, we took great delight in counting the many boxes, much to her chagrin. It was a joy to see her blush any time we recounted the stories of her days modeling swimwear for Auerbach's Department Store in downtown SLC.
Mona is survived by her children: Susan Prospero (Richard), Lance Farr (LeAnne), Stacey Ann Anderson and Teresa Messenger (Charlie). Her grandchildren: Maxx Farr, Hannah MonaLee Prospero, Ryan Farr, Abby Adams, Hailey Thomas, Ashlie Crowder, Alexander B. Anderson, Amy Farr, Thomas Farr, Sam Messenger and Patrick Messenger. Mona's great-grandchildren: Lucy, Millie, William and Macy.
Mom was preceded in death by her infant sister, Bonnie Jean Christensen, her parents, her brothers Lamar, Richard and Ned L. Christensen, and her cherished son, Brent Alan Farr.
Private interment - SLC Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020