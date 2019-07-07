|
3/18/1926 ~ 6/28/2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our dear mother and grandmother passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lawrence Mons and Mary Smith Monson. She married Calvin Woolley Jackson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 29, 1949. He passed away April 27, 2006. She is survived by her 7 children and 43 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, at 2:00 p.m., Olympus Stake Center (2675 E 4430 S). A Viewing will be held from 11:30-1:30. Visit WasatchLawn.com for a full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019