Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Olympus Stake Center
2675 E 4430 S
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Olympus Stake Center
2675 E 4430 S
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Monson Jackson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Monson Jackson Obituary
3/18/1926 ~ 6/28/2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our dear mother and grandmother passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lawrence Mons and Mary Smith Monson. She married Calvin Woolley Jackson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 29, 1949. He passed away April 27, 2006. She is survived by her 7 children and 43 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, at 2:00 p.m., Olympus Stake Center (2675 E 4430 S). A Viewing will be held from 11:30-1:30. Visit WasatchLawn.com for a full obituary.
logo

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now