Mary Rowley Mortensen

Mary Rowley Mortensen Obituary
1955 ~ 2020
Mary Rowley Mortensen died on March 1, 2020. She was born June 2, 1955 in Pendleton, Oregon to William & Leona (Bahr) Rowley. She grew up in Rose Park. On October 25, 1974 she married Scotty H. Mortensen in the Salt Lake Temple. She and Scotty were blessed with six children: Francis, William, Venice, Troy, Emily, and Ryan; who then blessed her with 25 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 9:30-11:00 at 1510 W. Parliament Ave, West Valley, UT. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020
