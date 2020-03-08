Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
801-906-0490
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
840 W. Midway St.
Filer, UT
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1510 West Parliament Avenue
West Valley, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1510 West Parliament Avenue
West Valley, UT
View Map

Mary Rowley Mortensen


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rowley Mortensen Obituary
1955 ~ 2020
Mary Rowley Mortensen died on March 1, 2020. She was born June 2, 1955 in Pendleton, Oregon to William & Leona (Bahr) Rowley. She grew up in Rose Park. On October 25, 1974 she married Scotty H. Mortensen in the Salt Lake Temple. She and Scotty were blessed with six children: Francis, William, Venice, Troy, Emily, and Ryan; who then blessed her with 25 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 9:30-11:00 at 1510 W. Parliament Ave, West Valley, UT. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -