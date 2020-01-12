|
In Loving Memory
Mary Sandwick, age 89, passed away on January 3, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Mary is survived by her husband Dick, son Richard (Val), daughter Cheryll (Glenn), son Nick (Suzanne), and bulldog Penny. Mary was born in Magna, Utah as a rough and tumble tomboy. Known for beauty, being tough but fair, and wisdom her tremendous legacy will carry on through her four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her work ethic and charismatic personality earned her numerous accolades as County Clerk for a Justice of the Peace and the admiration of all who worked with and knew her. Winston Churchill's, "Never give up, never surrender" summed Mary's life up and highlights her love for her numerous Bulldogs through the years.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020