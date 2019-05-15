Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Mary Hamilton
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Mary Steadman Severnak Hamilton


Mary Steadman Severnak Hamilton
1934 ~ 2019
Mary Blanche Steadman Severnak Hamilton was born on June 30, 1934 in West Jordan, Utah to Elvina and Bert Steadman. She died on May 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 am at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, Utah 84065. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment at the West Jordan Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 15, 2019
