Mary Anna Reece Teuscher
1933 - 2020
Mary Anna was called home to heaven on November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with COVID-19. She is a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to a grateful family. Mary was a great friend to many. We all will miss her presence with us.
Born June 18, 1933 to John David Reece and Goldie Mary Porterfield in Cedar Hill, New Mexico. The family soon moved to Telluride, Colorado where Mary lived until she left home to attend Business College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She married her eternal companion Wilford F. Teuscher in Telluride, Colorado on September 13, 1953. The couple were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 1, 1973.
She is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served faithfully in many positions. Mary is a woman with a beautiful testimony and a strong faith in her Savior Jesus Christ.
She had a rewarding career as an accountant for a local retail store and made many friends at her job.
She loved being a Mother and was always a tender support for her husband Wilford. She was game for any family outing, always making it better for everyone. She volunteered for any activity that her children were involved in whether it be school, scouting, little league football, or dance. She simply was a beautiful person.
She is survived by sons: Michael (Susan) of Sandy, UT, Patrick (Susan) of Bluffdale, UT, William (Nancy) of Rexburg, ID; Son-in-law, John Barber of Boise, ID; 15 grandchildren and may great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Wilford and her daughter Valorie.
The family would like to thank the courageous health care team at Harrison Point. A special thanks goes out to the members of the Draper 7th ward for their love and compassionate service and friendship.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, UT. Due to the situation and restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, only immediate family should attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Canavan Research Illinois at Canavanresearch.org
. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com
.