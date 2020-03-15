|
|
MaryAnn Lortz Cooke
1939 ~ 2020
MaryAnn (Lortz) Cooke passed away on March 7, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. She was born on February 21, 1939, in Salt Lake City Utah. MaryAnn is survived by her husband, Carlon (CJ) Cooke, 2 children, Casey (Heather) Cooke and Chelsea (Jeff) Goble, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020