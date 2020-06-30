MaryKay Holt Singleton
1967 - 2020
MaryKay died June 28, 2020, Born July 30, 1967 to Lola Norris and Jerry B. Holt. Mother of Crystal Kay Singleton, Nicholas Singleton, sisters LeeAnn (Kim) Nelson, Roselene (Lynn) Hamaker, Jerrilyn (Jeffrey) Jorgensen, brother Garth Jerry Holt. Preceded in death by son Nicholas.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at South Jordan Cemetery with a viewing prior from 1-2:30 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy.
Words cannot express the loss we feel. MaryKay, we miss you. We love you. We are grateful for our time with you on this earth. Only with faith in Christ can we face our lives without you, until we are together again. For now, we love to think of you lighting up the place of peace and rest where you are.
With all our hearts, we thank each of you who loved MaryKay and blessed her life with your friendship and kindness. Thank you also for all the prayers, and expressions of love and sympathy, which hold us up and give us enormous comfort.
Online condolences and longer obituary at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 30, 2020.