|
|
Marylin L. Hicks
9/20/1936 ~ 5/8/2019
Ephraim, UT-Born on September 20, 1936 in Kanab, Utah to Luther and Valate Linton, and was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marylin is the youngest of 10 siblings and a loving mother of four children, six grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, and son Tony Hicks, and is survived by one sister (Margaret Veblungsnes).
Marylin Spent her life sharing her love for the LORD and went home to be with Him on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Services will be held at Ephraim Church of the Bible (380 S. 400 E. Ephraim, UT) at 11:30 am May 15, 2019 with a viewing starting at 11 am and interment at Fairview Cemetery at 2pm. Condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019