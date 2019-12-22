Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Marriott University Park
Salt Lake City,, UT
View Map
Matt Tauszik


1974 - 2019
Matt Tauszik
1974 ~ 2019
Matt Tauszik was in pursuit of sick, fresh lines when an avalanche ended his life. Matt lived and died by his passions. He was passionate about mountain biking, snowboarding, food, and his little boy. Matt was born in Long Island, New York to his mother Patricia Coughlin. He later made a life in Salt Lake City to be with his wife Michelle. He is survived by his wife and their son Ryder, his mother "Ma" Pat, his sister and best friend Jenn Poliseno, Dominic Poliseno (brother-in-law), Jake Poliseno (nephew), the Coughlins: Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Terri, and their girls Katie, Cassin, and Cara.
A celebration of life will be held for Matt on Sunday, December 22, 2019, 3-6pm, at the Marriott University Park in Salt Lake City, where he was executive chef. Please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com for a full obituary and to make a donation to the family.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 22, 2019
