Matthew "Bud" Brent Wayman
1976 ~ 2019
Matthew "Bud" Brent Wayman, passed away on May 4, 2019 at his home. He was born March 3, 1976 to Brent and Tove Wayman in Sandy, Utah. He is survived by his wife Melissa; mother, Tove; sister, Kristen; and dogs, Tor and Sammie. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Silvercrest Ward, 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday evening between 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again Friday from 9:30 - 10:40 AM also at the church. For a complete obituary and to express condolences to the family please go to www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 9, 2019