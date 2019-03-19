|
Matthew Kenneth Lewis
1972 ~ 2019
Midvale - Matt passed away March 15 at IMC in Murray Utah due to complications from medical conditions. He was born May 1, 1972 in Salt Lake City Utah to Glenn and Carol Lewis. He has resided in Midvale and Sandy.
Matt married Tracie Winterer and was later divorced. Matt is survived by his sons Christian and Mason Lewis, his parents, siblings Loralee, Brian and Natalie (Ben) Wright, plus nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21 at the Midvale East 2-6 Ward building, 7250 South 300 East, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may visit Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale or from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Thursday.
Interment, Marion Utah Cemetery, North of Kamas on State Road 32, then East on 2700 North.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2019