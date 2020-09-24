Matt was a very dear friend of mine. He was a colleague, mentor and, most importantly, a close friend. Matt could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. He was called home way too soon and those of us left behind will mourn his passing for a long time. Noelle, Madison, Abigail and Carter, Matt was always talking about all of you in our chats. He loved you so much - he will continue to bless you until you are all together again. My heart hurts and tears flow knowing we will not have his presence here but he will take care of those he loves from his Heavenly home. Goodbye for now, my friend! Say hello to Larry for me...

Debbie Day

Friend