Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
2375 E. 3300 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
Matthew Steven Self


1990 - 2020
Matthew Steven Self Obituary
Our beloved, sweet, nephew, cousin, and son, Matthew Steven Self, born December 16, 1990 in Salt Lake City, passed away January 8, 2020 due to complications of a seizure. Matthew loved music, movies, libraries, bowling, going places, and potato wedges. Matthew is survived by his mother Kathleen Self, sister Alexandra Self, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Jon H. Self. Deep appreciation to the wonderful staff at TURN Community Services, and Ability and Choice Services. Also, to the many doctors, nurses, teachers, and aides who have cared for him throughout his life, and to the many others that have been part of his life. Words cannot express how grateful I am to all of you. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E. 3300 S., Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held Friday night 6-8 pm at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S. Highland Dr. and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to donate to the Epilepsy Foundation of Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
