|
|
Maureen "Mo" Bigler
9/1/1950 - 5/30/20
Maureen Frances Bush Bigler; cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away May 30th, surrounded by family.
Born in Logan, UT to Charles Vernon Bush and Francis Merrill Bush. Graduated Cuma Lauda with her Associate's in nursing and served compassionately, as a patient advocate for 30 years. She loved art in many forms and could draw, sculpt, dance, garden and sing, but not in tune.
Survived by her children; Joey (Mike) Johnson, Kamease (Jaime) Mendoza, Ashley Bigler and Preston Bigler, Siblings; Donley Bush, Ellen Turner and Carla (Joe) Hoggan, and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11:00am(MNT), at the LDS church 13366 S. 1300 E, Draper UT. Her ashes will be buried with her mother in Weston, Idaho.
Published in Deseret News on June 5, 2019