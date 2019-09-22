Home

Maureen E. Johnson Eastwood


1934 - 2019
Born in Murray, Utah to Dora Engebretson Johnson and James Clifford Johnson Janusry 10, 1934. Passed on September 12, 2019 in Florida near her daughter Tami. Longtime Murray resident, attended Arlington School, graduated from Murray High. Joined the US Air Force. Met Neil Quinn Eastwood, they were married October 8, 1954 in Hawaii. Three children born to them; Jim (deceased) Tami (James Stephens) and Frank (Melissa). Two grandsons; Mathew and Jeremy.
Survived by sisters; Elise J (Max) Barnett, Sharon (Doug) Jones and brothers; Stanley (Louise) Johnson, Jim (Nancy) Johnson and Bill Johnson (deceased).
Per her request, no funeral.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
