Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Taylorsville 9th Ward,
2030 West Chateau Avenue
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Taylorsville 9th Ward
2030 West Chateau Avenue
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Pearl Parkes Brown


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Pearl Parkes Brown Obituary
Maureen "Pearl" Parkes Brown
1936 ~ 2020
Our much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this life and stepped into the next on January 17, 2020. She was three weeks shy of her 84th birthday.
Visitations will be held Thursday evening, January 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Visitations also held Friday morning, January 24, prior to services, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with her funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville 9th Ward, 2030 West Chateau Avenue, Taylorsville, Utah. Interment will be in Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. For more information and full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -