Maurine Walton

Joyce

1923 ~ 2019

Draper, UT-Maurine Walton Joyce of Draper, Utah left mortality peacefully on July 4th, 2019. Maurine was born February 21, 1923 in Oakley, Utah to

Genevieve and Curtis Walton. She married Al James Joyce in Seattle, Washington in 1945.

Maurine's legacy was learning, and she encouraged education to all those around her. She had an endless curiosity and thirst for knowledge, graduating from the University of South Dakota and later receiving her master's degree from Iowa State University. She demonstrated that a person was "never too old to learn something new," receiving her paralegal certificate at age 80 and publishing a novel at age 90. She was blessed with a sharp mind, resilient perspective and a quick wit.

Maurine experienced many trials but was a woman of vision and great faith. In her later years, she lost most of her eyesight but continued her love of "reading" by listening hundreds of books on tape. She was fortunate that her mind always remained sharp.

She was loved, honored and will be dearly missed.

Maurine is survived by her daughter, Jenna Joyce; her son, Joseph J. Joyce (Leslie); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and her sister, Joanne Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al and children Judith Ann, Michael, Paul and Timothy.

A memorial service in her honor will be held Sat. July 13 at 10 a.m. at Ashford Assisted Living, 2nd floor, 14178 S Bangerter Pkwy Draper, Utah 84020.

Special thanks to Greg and Lisa at Ashford and the wonderful staff who loved and took such great care of Maurine during her last year. Also special thanks to Legacy Hospice and Nurse Michelle and Diana.

Published in Deseret News on July 11, 2019