Mava Margaret McAffee Russon
1924 - 2019
South Jordan, UT-Mava M. Russon, age 95, died peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born November 28, 1924 in Lehi, Utah to Ephraim Harman and Evelyn Bushman McAffee. At the young age of sixteen Mava survived a tragic boating accident on Bear Lake where she lost both of her parents. Because of the accident, she had to move from her home in Salt Lake City to Lehi, Utah where she met her sweetheart Dale Lorrin Russon. They were married on his birthday, February 16, 1944 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Dale and Mava settled in Salt Lake City on Browning Avenue where they raised their four children: Lynette, Marilyn, Kathleen, and Gary. Mava loved her husband and children dearly. They enjoyed many family vacations together and spending time and creating fond memories at the family cabin. Mava was a beautiful seamstress, and she enjoyed preparing meals and entertaining family and friends. Mava lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling, boating, fishing, tennis, and watching the "Utes".
Mava was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings. She was a beloved mission mother to 637 missionaries as she served with Dale in the California Oakland Mission. Twenty years later they served as directors of the Oakland Temple Visitors Center.
We will miss you mom and your "get up and go" personality. You have always been such a great example of faith and love. Mava is survived by her children: Lynette Paxton (Boyd), Marilyn Sutter (Richard), Kathleen Waldram (Patrick), and Gary Russon (WenDee), 15 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Boyd and Don, and twin great-grandchildren Birte and Mogens Harris.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Foothill 7th Ward, 2215 East Roosevelt Avenue. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Russon Mortuary located at 255 South 200 East in Salt Lake City and at the ward house Friday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. The family wishes to thank Legacy House and Memory Care of South Jordan, Utah and Canyon Hospice for their gentle and loving care you have given our mother.
Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019