Max D Morrill, 92, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Son of Alfred and Minnie Morrill. Born in Roosevelt, UT on September 21, 1928. Max grew up on a cattle ranch without electricity or a family vehicle until he was sixteen. He worked hard from a young age, milking cows at 5:00 am, and going to school. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and went to work on an oil rig in Wyoming. He then worked for his father again at their gas station and garage in Myton, Ut. At a barn dance, he saw a girl and was told, "in words", that this was to be his wife. He couldn't believe it because getting married was the last thing on his mind. He soon asked her to dance and the next year on June 15, 1949 Max and Hope Clark were married in the Manti Temple. They celebrated over 61 years of marriage until Hope passed away in 2010.
Max studied many religions and became an even more devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions in the Church including serving as a Seventy and Bishop. He loved the Church and the Scriptures, sharing his thoughts and knowledge with everyone he came in contact with. He was very giving and helped countless people throughout his life. He had a sunny disposition and most always had a smile on his face. His strength and character were widely known.
For twenty years, Max was plant superintendent for Dynapak, Inc. Then his entrepreneurial spirit drove him to purchase a wedding decorating and catering business. Morrill's Decorating and Catering was a successful business he ran and grew for years. The last twenty years of his working life he owned a property maintenance company which primarily maintained the VF Factory Mall in Draper. When Hope fell sick, he sold the business and attended to her needs.
Max is survived by four of his five children, LeeR (Marie), Wayne (Ramona), Linda (Dan), Jon (Melissa). His first born, Judy Morrill Allen passed away September 10, 2020. He is also survived by four sisters, Metta, Ardith, LaRae, and Ilene. His sister Erma and his brother Lynn have passed.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, 11:00 am.
