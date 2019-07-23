Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Scheel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Duane Scheel


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Duane Scheel Obituary
Max Duane Scheel
1930-2019
Max Duane Scheel, 89 passed away at his home in Mesa, Arizona on July 10, 2019.
Max will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his sweet wife of 71 years Dolores Smith Scheel, 3 children Cheryl (Kent Chapman), Deborah (Randy Aagaard), and Max Douglas (Camille Bateman) 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, July 26th beginning with the interment at Valley View Memorial Park. Memorial Service will then commence at 12:00 noon at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Chapel, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy., South Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday July 25th from 7-8:00 pm at the same location.
Longer obituary and online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now