Max Edward Dozah
Nov 22, 1966 ~ Oct 9, 2020
Max Dozah, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with his mom and dad on Thursday, October 9, 2020.
Max was born in Riverside, California on November 22, 1966. As a young man, while living in the San Diego area he loved the beach and became an avid surfer. Max eventually moved to Utah to be with his family. He loved powerful engines, drag racing, monster trucks and anything Harley Davidson, especially his bike. Max also loved music and attending concerts with family and friends.
Max was a strong man with a big heart and was a loyal friend to all he met. Max was deeply loved by his family and friends and he always had a big hug to give.
Later in life, Max received a testimony of our Savior Jesus Christ and was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Max is survived by his girlfriend, Debie Michon, three siblings, Julie (Kevin) Newman, Jack David (Brooke) Payne Jr., and Bryan (Amber) Payne, eight nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack David Payne Sr. and Sylvia Iown Lindsey.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

