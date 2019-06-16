Max Gene Peterson

1938-2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Max Gene Peterson passed away on Thursday, May 30th after an eight-year battle with Parkinson's. He was born June 10, 1938 in Grover, Wyoming to Edward and Daisy Peterson. He married his loving and devoted eternal companion, Carol Andersen on July 15, 1967. They had four children, Kristi Horton (Gary), Eric, Marla Winegar (Weston), and Mark (Jennifer). A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Granite Chapel, 9520 South 3100 East in Sandy at 11:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a luncheon and opportunity to visit with the family at their residence, all are welcome. A burial will occur with immediate family prior. We'd like to thank Hearts for Hospice, especially Evan, Veronica, Ron , Racheal, Dr Valenti and others for the loving care given Max. In lieu of flowers please donate to . Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from June 16 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary