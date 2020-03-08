|
1926 ~ 2020
Max Heber Andrus, 93, Loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, and uncle died peacefully in his home on March 5, 2020 with his wife and son by his side.
Max was born May 30, 1926 in Shelley Idaho to Opal Founds and Roland Andrus. Max grew up in Shelley Idaho working on the farms at a very young age setting the stage to his strong work ethics throughout his life. At the age of 17 Max enlisted in the U.S Navy to serve in WWII. Max served in the Pacific theater on the USS Talladega. While on leave Max met his future wife, Ilene Johnson, who he married when returning home on May 22, 1947 in the Idaho Falls temple. They have been married 73 years. Max and Ilene moved to Salt Lake City in 1955. In 1965 Max started his own business in restaurant service and supplies and was held in much respect with those he worked. He was known for his hard work, honesty, and integrity making his shop successful. Max loved the outdoors to include hunting, camping, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling and he passed that love on to his family with all the many family vacations they enjoyed.
Survived in death by his wife Ilene Johnson, his children Maxine Andrus, Connie Showell, Steven Andrus (wife Ann Makin) and Lynda Harper (husband Richard Harper). His sisters Bonita Higley (husband Gary Higley) and Marlene Munday, as well as 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held March 12 from 7:00 - 8:30pm at the LDS Neff's Canyon ward house, 4176 Adonis Drive, Salt Lake City. Service will be held Friday March 13 at 11:00am at the LDS Neff's Canyon ward house, 4176 Adonis Drive, Salt Lake City. Graveside Service will be held in Rigby Idaho Saturday March 14, in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his daughter Christine Andrus.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020