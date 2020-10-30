1939 ~ 2020
Max Knudson, beloved husband, father and writer finished his final paragraph on October 28, 2020. Max served as the Business Editor for the Deseret News for 22 years, retiring in 2002. (We are the poorer as he never wrote much again.) Max was born on the next to last day of 1939, December 30th - and always relished the fact that he could count that as a decade. His parents, Max B. Knudson and Elizabeth Colquhoun Hutchinson, raised a serious, young boy who enjoyed reading, especially his favorite Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge comic books, preferably, chilled in the refrigerator and with a sour apple on the side! To this day he still has a stash of those comics. Max grew up one block east of the railroad tracks, got into a certain amount of young-boy trouble, graduated from South High School, and left to find adventure after one quarter at the U. He learned to play the guitar and developed into an accomplished folk singer; managed an Arizona coffee house, tried to "find fame and fortune" in Southern California and was drafted by Uncle Sam in 1961. He arrived at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri in the dead of winter and served as an information specialist - producing his first newspaper.
He performed as a folk singer in the Army entertainment contests and in musicals put on for the base. He married Mary Carol Murphy of Union, South Carolina, both were honorably discharged. Max returned to the University of Utah, graduated in 1969 and after divorcing, married Karen Christensen in 1970. Max worked for the Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake International Center, Evans Advertising and finished his career as Business Editor for the Deseret News. Max was an avid reader, golfer and car guru.
Max was a loving father and welcomed son Erik Byron Knudson in 1965, and daughters Kelly Peters Christensen Knudson in 1977 and Lindsay Elizabeth Knudson Williams in 1984.
Max was diagnosed with a brain tumor last fall, had brain surgery and radiation, but unfortunately his type of cancer, a glioblastoma, is lethal and life expectancy is 3-18 months even with treatment. He died peacefully at home with many thanks to his hospice team and dedicated family.
Max leaves a legacy of well-crafted newspaper stories, always clearly written, without typos and made every deadline. His car reviews were legendary. Max would be beyond devastated that both the Tribune and the Deseret News are ceasing daily printed publication. Please continue to support our precious newspapers as they are a life-line to understanding our ever-changing world.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
and VOTE (for Biden and Harris) and GO UTES!!