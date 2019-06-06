|
Max Leroy Burdick Sr.
1923 - 2019
Murray, Utah-Max Leroy Burdick Sr. passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1923 in Molten, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 981 East Revere Circle Salt Lake City, UT 84117 with Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. Those who wish to express condolences please visit www.wiscombememorial.com
Published in Deseret News on June 6, 2019