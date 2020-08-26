1/3
Max Leslie Moser
1924 - 2020
There's happiness in Heaven for those who have been waiting for the "Bow Tie Guy". The one who is happiest is the one whom he loved the most, his beloved "Butch".
Our Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother and Friend, passed away on August 22, 2020 at the young age of 95 yrs 10 months.
Born October 23, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Herman Henry and Fannie Myrtle Park Moser. He married the "Love of his life" Sherma Bowen, January 17, 1948. They were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in August 1966.
He served in the US Navy 1943-1945 and proudly served this great country and wore his Navy Veterans hat proudly to show it. He worked at Booth Fisheries/Ocean Beauty for 55+ years. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served wherever and whenever the Lord extended a call, dedicating himself completely to each calling. He was supported in every call he served in by his beloved wife, Sherma. For 30+ years he attended the Jordan River Temple and developed cherished and eternal friendships. Oh, how he missed them all when the temple closed.
Survived by Jerald Moser, LaMar (Cindy) Moser, Alayna (Stephen) Burr, Royce Moser; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 8 + 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Sherma; parents; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; 2 granddaughters; 1 grandson.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 27th, 5-8 pm at Kearns 4th Ward, 4232 West 5015 South. Graveside services on Friday, August 28th, beginning at 10:00 am at Redwood Memorial Estates. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kearns 4th Ward
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Redwood Memorial Estates
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
