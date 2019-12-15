|
Max M. Williams
1931 - 2019
I was born on August 20, 1931 in Casper, Wyoming to David Dee and Moy Long Williams and departed this life on December 14, 2019 at home in Salt Lake City. Growing up in Casper, I had a great love for the area.
I graduated from Natrona County High School and Casper Junior College, and in 1959, with a wife and five children, moved to Stadium Village on the University of Utah Campus to complete my Bachelor's degree. I later earned and MPA degree from Brigham Young University in 1977.
Without question, the greatest blessing in my life is my wife of 69 years and my eight children and their spouses. I am survived by my wife, Doris; and all my children Michael D. (Melodie), Carol (Allan) Farnsworth, Glen D. (Yumiko), Suzanne (Al) Bennion, Teresa (Joe) Weaver, Grant M. (Joni), Marca (Kyle) Engman, David P. (Heidi); 25 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren at last count; as well as numerous extended family members.
I met my wife Doris while playing for a dance with her father. My attention was drawn to her when she made a spectacular fall in the middle of a newly-spangled dance floor. We were married on February 10, 1951 in Casper, and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 1, 1953.
I enjoyed the opportunities of being a member of the LDS Church, having served among other callings as bishop of the Stratford Ward, and later as bishop in the Grant 11th (Gregson) Ward in Salt Lake City. Doris and I served in Peru as humanitarian missionaries from 1998 - 2000, and served another mission to the Spanish Rio Virgin Ward in St. George, Utah from 2002 - 2004.
The Lord has blessed me greatly. I have many good friends. Some have been friends for a very long time; others departed this life early, and I am renewing those friendships now. A finer wife and companion could nowhere be found. All of my children are absolutely loyal and very loving. I have never gone hungry in my entire life. I've always had meaningful and challenging employment. Sure, I've made some mistakes, but I've learned.
I am grateful to have lived well enough and long enough to submit the major part of this obituary.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the Springview LDS Ward, 3153 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM, also at the church. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund or a -but for sure hug those you love and always give thanks.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019