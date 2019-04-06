Max Ostler Williams

1930 ~ 2019

Max Ostler Williams, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 1, 2019 in Riverton, Utah.

Born on February 25, 1930 in Milford, Utah to Lester Williams and Evon Bowles. Max married his sweetheart LaRue Atkin on July 19, 1948 in Milford, Utah, and was sealed for time and all eternity on March 21, 1950 in the St. George Temple. Max was a hard worker and great provider for his family, retiring after many years from Kennecott Copper Corporation. Max dedicated his life to serving others. He held many positions in the LDS church, including High Council, Stake Clerk and Bishop. He also served multiple local service missions alongside his wife LaRue. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends. Later in life his joy was spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making sure they all went home with a baggie of dum dum suckers.

Max is survived by his children Sheryl Stewart (Larry), Bruce (Janet), Lori Munson (Kurt) and daughter-in-law Vicki Williams; sister Linda Sonzini (Clark); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. Max was preceded in death by his wife LaRue; and son Dennis Max Williams; parents Lester and Evon; brother Maurice; and sisters Donna, Barbara, Janette.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Hunter LDS Stake Center, 3737 South 5600 West, WVC, UT 84120. Viewings at the Stake Center, Sunday, April 7, 2019, 6:00-8:00 P.M. and preceding services on April 8, 2019, 10-10:45 a.m. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

The family would like to express our gratitude to IMC ICU and Trauma Units, and Rocky Mountain Care Center in Riverton for their compassionate care.

