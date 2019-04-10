Max Ray Harward

1929 ~ 2019

Our much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Max Ray Harward, passed away April 3, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. He was 90 years old. Max was born on January 12, 1929 in Elberta, UT to Jabez Broadhead and LaVern Harward. Raised in Payson and on Antelope Island where his parents were ranchers. He graduated from Payson High School and the University of Utah where he earned a Bachelor's , Master's and a PhD in Botany.

He married Beverly "Betty" Bishop on February 19, 1954. They had three children, Briant, Cheryl and Marc. Max and Betty were married for 61 years until Betty's death on June 26, 2015.

Max taught Biology at Bountiful High School for 29 years and many years at University of Utah and BYU. Everyone knew him as "Doc" Harward.

Max loved growing up on Antelope Island. Later in life he was a guide at Antelope Island State Park Ranch House. He always enjoyed returning to visit the Island. He also authored several books about his life growing up on the Island and its history.

Max was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, and siblings: Ida Haskell, Gladys Haskell, Ralph Harward and LaVern Hale. He is survived by his children: Max Briant Harward, Cheryl (Kevin) Hedquist, Marc Stafford Harward; grandchildren: Dana (Kate) Hedquist and Derek (Mysti) Hedquist and his great grandchildren: Henry, Rachelle and Clara Hedquist and Andrew Hedquist.

A public viewing will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary at 295 North Main Street in Bountiful on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Ward Canyon Chapel, 540 N. 1200 E. Bountiful, UT on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a public viewing from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the chapel. Burial will be at the Bountiful City Memorial Park Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West in Bountiful, UT. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

