Max V. Cunningham

1924 ~ 2019

Max V. Cunningham, age 94, passed away on April 4, 2019. Born December 26, 1924 to Earl and Sadie Cunningham. Max served in World War II in the US Army, he attended the University of Utah, and worked at the U.S Postal Service for 34 years. He was an avid reader and loved spending time browsing in bookstores. He had a passion for travel, and traveled to many parts of the world. Max was a kind and gentle man.

Survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sylvia Cunningham; her children David (Diann) Joseph, Valerie Joseph, Jill Lindquist, Pamela (Gary) Barnett, and Stacey Zoller; nine grandchildren; and nieces Joy, Linda, Karen, and Kaylynn. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Sadie; siblings, Alvin, Kenneth, and Thelma Collard.

Special thanks to the staff, nurses and aids at Encompass Hospice, Golden Living Center, and Rocky Mountain Care for their expert care.

A memorial in Max's honor will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-8pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road.



