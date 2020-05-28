Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Maxine Groomer
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
Maxine A. Grow Groomer
1938 ~ 2020
Maxine A. Grow Groomer passed away at home on May 24, 2020, after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Groomer, and her five children: Carri (Tom) Earl, Sandi Jolley, Russell (Carol) Groomer, Kelli Groomer, Alan Groomer, 11 grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson James Chuon. You may visit broomheadfuneralhome.com for full obituary and guest book.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020
