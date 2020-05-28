|
Maxine A. Grow Groomer
1938 ~ 2020
Maxine A. Grow Groomer passed away at home on May 24, 2020, after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Groomer, and her five children: Carri (Tom) Earl, Sandi Jolley, Russell (Carol) Groomer, Kelli Groomer, Alan Groomer, 11 grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson James Chuon. You may visit broomheadfuneralhome.com for full obituary and guest book.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020