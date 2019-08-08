|
Maxine "Ann"
Eldredge
1939 - 2019
Maxine "Ann" Clark Eldredge passed away on August 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Ann was born in Coalville, Utah on September 10, 1939. She graduated from East High School. She married Larry Eldredge on June 6, 1958, and they lived together in Salt Lake City, Sandy and Draper. Ann and Larry together had 3 beautiful children; Steve, Curt and Andrea. Her many vacations led her traveling around the world with her husband. She also loved to travel to Lake Powell, Disneyland and cruises with her children and grandchildren.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Larry, daughter, Andrea, parents, Doug and Maxine. She is survived by her two sons, Steve (Bev) and Curt (Teresa), son-in-law Mark, her brother, Sam (Jennifer), her sister Sheila, her grandchildren, Ryan (Erica), Markelle, CJ, Hayden, Lexi, Nicolle and Jentry (Kandice), and her great-grandbaby, Savanna.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:30 am prior to the services at the mortuary. Casual attire preferred.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019