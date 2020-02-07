Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Syracuse Jensen Park Ward
3024 South 1200 West
Syracuse, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Bodily
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Facer Bodily


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Facer Bodily Obituary
1945 ~ 2020
Maxine Facer Bodily passed away February 5, 2020 in Layton, Utah at the age of 74 after a 4 year battle with cancer. She was born April 26, 1945 in Malad City, Idaho to Francis Marion Facer and Vila Bell Facer. Maxine attended Malad High School where she was a member of the Dragonette Drill Team. After graduation, she moved to Salt Lake City where she met her sweetheart, Richard Bodily. They married in the Salt Lake Temple and then settled in Centerville, Utah, to raise their four children. Maxine was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she loved working in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Woman's organizations. At age 70, she attended girls camp and loved sharing time with the Young Women and leaders. She worked many years in the banking industry and retired from Associated Food Stores. Maxine loved the outdoors, family road trips, and gardening. She enjoyed being active and even running 5Ks into her 60s. Maxine fiercely loved her children and grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments by supporting them at ball games, choir concerts, dance recitals, and many other activities. She created a loving home where she instilled an excellent work ethic and responsibility. Maxine was a quiet force; simple, kind, gentle, compassionate, and caring to everyone.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 52 years, her four children Brian (Tiffanie), Layton, Utah; Lori, Kansas City, Missouri; Blake (Jamie), Woods Cross, Utah; Lisa (David "Cleadus") Woodbury, Bountiful, Utah; 10 grandchildren, 1.9 great-grandchildren, sister Sheila Clark and sisters-in-law Barbara, Nancy and Sandy Facer. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Jay, Melvin, and Reed Facer.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Syracuse Jensen Park Ward, 3024 South 1200 West, Syracuse. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
The family would like to extend our heart-felt thanks to Dr. Jason Stinnett and his staff at Utah Cancer Specialists and the many medical professionals for the loving service they provided to Maxine and Richard over the past four years.
"I feel like I've been chewed up by a bear and s#*t over a cliff." - Maxine Bodily
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -