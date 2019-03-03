Maxine Lund

Nov. 16, 1937 - Feb. 25, 2019

Mary Maxine Lund passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born to Theodore and Fern Lund on November 16, 1937.

Although Maxine never had children of her own, she helped raise many of her nieces and nephews throughout the years, teaching them the importance of imagination, creativity, and knowledge. The memories you shared with us will live forever; from watching duck eggs hatch in your homemade aquarium incubator, to playing golf in Grandma's backyard on the course you helped us build with tuna cans. You opened our world to the magic of books by taking us to the library to get our very own library card. We'll never forget the patience you had teaching us to make origami animals, or how you helped us catch tadpoles so we could watch them become baby frogs, or the endless amount of chocolate buttercream frosting you made to put on graham crackers. The list is endless, just like the gratitude we have for you being our Aunt. We love and miss you!

Survived by fur babies: Pearl, Pepper, and Jake, as well as Izzy and Sadie who loved "Aunt Mac"; sister Florence; brother Kenneth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; several angel fur babies; brother Teddy; sisters; Gladys, Julie, and Ivy.

Maxine's family wishes to thank Suzie and Megan with Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for the care given to Maxine.

Maxine was laid to rest in a private service at Lake Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

You never know the impact you can make in someone's life, so take your aunt to lunch or a child to the library.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary