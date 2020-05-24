Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Maxine Butterfield
Viewing
Thursday, May 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, May 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Maxine Mousley Butterfield

Maxine Mousley Butterfield
1933 ~ 2020
Maxine was born September 3, 1933 to Owen and Nora Mousley in Riverton, UT. She died peacefully in her sleep, incident to old age, May 21, 2020. She married Glenn Lamar Butterfield July 1, 1952. Together they had five children: Kent (Colette) Butterfield, Shauna (Rick) Dumont, Cheri (Joe) Sato, Blayne (Paula) Butterfield, and Colett (Tim) McKissick. She is survived by her sister Sharon Taylor. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Jo Ann), husband, daughter (Shauna), and a brother-in-law (Robert Taylor).
A viewing will be held Thursday May 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Broomhead Mortuary, 12600 S 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Friday May 29, 2020. Internment Herriman Cemetery. For more info see broomheadfuneralhome.com
