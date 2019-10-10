Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
in the chapel
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
in the chapel
Maxine Sanderson Elg


1927 - 2019
Maxine S. Elg
1927 ~ 2019
Lola Maxine Sanderson Elg, our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Maxine was born on November 5, 1927, to G. Reed Sanderson and Ethel Bradley Sanderson in Morgan, Utah. She was raised in Midvale and Sandy, Utah. Upon graduating from Jordan High School in 1946, she went to work for the FBI as a stenographer in their Salt Lake City office.
Maxine met the love of her life, Bert Hill Elg, in Sunday School at the tender age of 11. Bert and Maxine were married on August 2, 1948, in the Logan Temple. They became the proud parents of four daughters. Maxine was a devoted wife, remarkable mother, and talented homemaker. She will be remembered always for her loving heart, bright mind, and strength of character.
Maxine loved music and taught every one of her 16 grandchildren and others to play the piano. She was civic-minded, serving on the Sandy City Community Development Committee, in the PTA, and as an election judge for many years. In their retirement years, Maxine loved traveling with Bert in their motor home all over the country. She treasured spending time with her family, especially camping, fishing, and playing games together.
As a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maxine blessed many lives with her service. She especially loved serving in the Young Women, Relief Society, and Sunday School organizations.
Maxine was preceded in death by her sister Jean Greenwood, and great-grandson Oliver Jones. She is survived by her husband Bert, her daughters Kathryn Welling, Paula (Rob) Brown, Janice (Kerry) Okelberry, Rolayne (Clint) Linschoten, her brother James R. (Doris) Sanderson, and sister-in-law Kathryn Elg, as well as 16 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held at Goff Mortuary (8090 S. State Street, Midvale) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the kind staff at Legacy House, as well as Aspire Hospice, for their tender care of Maxine in her final days. Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
