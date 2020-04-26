|
Maxwell Bernard Olsen Jr.
1930 ~ 2020
Maxwell Bernard Olsen Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family April 24, 2020 at his home in American Fork, Utah. Born April 18, 1930, the son of Maxwell Bernard Olsen Sr. and Sarah Henderson Mitchell. He married Elma Marie Anderson August 3, 1959 in Murray, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles LDS Temple February 12, 1974. Max graduated from South High in Salt Lake in 1948. He was a successful businessman and master teacher who inspired many others. He always dreamed of winning the lottery and knew just how he would spend it on his family. He had a knack for remembering names that served him well in his church and business callings. His motto was "fake it till you make it!" Max was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who will be remembered for his service as Bishop of the Rialto 1st ward in California, a devoted home teacher, and temple worker. He and Elma served a mission as temple workers in the Washington, DC temple. Survived by his wife Elma, their children, David R. (Valerie) Olsen, Janice (Clark) Christensen, Randy B. (Deborah) Olsen, Jeffery (Sylvia) Olsen, M. Brett (Patricia) Olsen, Jody Gerth, Jennifer (John) Lyman, 34 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren and his two sisters Louise Baird and Sally (Joe) Barfuss. He is preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Dawn Christensen, and siblings Mary Anderson and Joseph Olsen. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, his family will be holding a private graveside in the American Fork Cemetery and will be planning a celebration of Max's life later this summer. Please share a memory or condolence at andersonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020