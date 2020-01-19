|
|
McEwan "Mac" Wintch Voorhees
1916~2020
Bountiful, UT-McEwan Wintch Voorhees, of Salt Lake City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020 leaving a trail of sunshine and a song in our hearts. He was 103.
Mac was born October 27, 1916 in Christianburg, UT to Stephen Reid and Ida May Wintch Voorhees. He was the Thomas Edison of Sanpete County, always inventing and experimenting on the family farm. He was SBO at Gunnison Valley High where he met the love of his life, Helen Farr. They were married in 1939 in the Manti Temple. They were sweethearts for 75 years until her death in 2008. He missed her every day. They had 3 children.
Mac attended LDS Business College and was an Army veteran of WWII. After the war, he started Voorhees Landscape, beautifying homes and businesses throughout the Salt Lake Valley. He was a charter member of the Utah Nursery Assoc,and served as president. He was named Nurseryman of the Year in 1980.
Mac was a talented storyteller with a fabled life to pull from. He was an avid golfer with 4 holes in one. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling with Helen and family. He loved singing in the church choir, playing harmonica and took up oil painting at 88. Even though he lost his sight at 98, Mac listened to over 600 audio books in just 4 years.
Mac was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities. His favorite was hiking with the Young Men while in his 80s.
He is survived by his children Bill (Diana) Voorhees, Susan (Wade) Bender, and Nancy (Mark) Selvig, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and his sister Rita (Brent) Richards who is 99.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Helen, grandson Michael Bender, brothers Lloyd, Stan, and Howard Voorhees and sister Norma Voorhees.
The celebration of such a full life will be at 11:00 am, with visitation from 9:30-10:30 am, Tuesday January 21 at Canyon Rim 4th Ward, 3051 S 2900 E, Millcreek. Friends and family may visit Monday, January 20, 6-8pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Dr, Millcreek.
Many thanks to the angels at Symbi Hospice, Alisa and Jessica and to all the staff at Creekside Senior Living.
"If you have a pulse, you have a purpose!"
Bye bye Blackbird.
For a full obituary or to leave a comment: www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020