McKenzie Lynn Patterson Schear, 31, the sunshine of our life, returned home to our Heavenly Father on April 19, 2019, in Provo, 24 hours after delivering their precious baby boy, Ridge. She was born January 9, 1988, in Richfield.

Kenz had an intuitive sense of knowing what her family needed, maybe even before they did. She memorialized her family in all they did, and on social media her famous hashtag was #mywholeworld. She was a fierce protector of her children and loved Remi and Jerzi like a mama bear. She would beam with pride talking about them.

Kenz was vivacious and full of life. She had a contagious laugh and the most beautiful smile. Her piercing green eyes and her silly little giggle made you want to know her. She loved to visit and get to know people. She was a friend to all. She loved her job and was a valued employee as a driver manager at Barney Trucking. She became close friends with many of the drivers because life would be too boring if it was all business. She had high energy and could accomplish more in a day than most could in a week.

Her home was immaculate even with 4 kids running through it. She took such pride in keeping things straight and in order. She took charge of life. She was a planner and an organizer and she effortlessly ran a tight ship in all aspects of her life. She went from tomboy as a kid to glamour girl as a young woman. She was always put together and looked beautiful. Hair, makeup and nails were a must each and every day.

She thrived even in difficult situations, facing fear head on. No matter how much of a burden she was asked to carry she always made the load seem light. She could manage anything life handed her and there was never a complaint. She was strong willed and feisty but also had the kindest, softest heart.

On November 14, 2015 she married the love of her life and soul mate, Cassidy Schear. Together they began their journey as a new family of 6. Kenz and Cass were a team in all things in life, knowing they could always depend on each other. They were the happiest years of her life. He was her true love and she was head over heals for him. She felt safe and secure in his arms. Together was her favorite place to be. It was evident as she radiated happiness. She welcomed Cass' two sons into her life and loved them as her own. She showered those boys with the same love and attention she had always given her girls. Her final selfless act of love and through the fruits of sacrifice our Ridge will forever bridge the gap between heaven and earth.

Kenzie is survived by her husband, Cassidy; children: Remi, Jerzi, Caysen, Tayven, and Ridge, all of Richfield; her parents: Jan and Staci Bertelsen Christensen, Richfield; and Gordy Patterson, Richfield; sisters: Kylie Christensen, Monroe; Kortnie (Michael) Stewart, Payson; Kaylee (Kendall) Thomas, Kassidee (Zach) Crane, both of Richfield; Kamree (MaKay) Peterson, Orem; grandparents Pam and Vern Robison, Panguitch; Fred and Marie Christensen, Annabella. She was preceded in death by grandparents: Gordon and Barbara Patterson, Jerry Bertelsen; great-grandparents, Allen and Phyllis Simkins, Lane and Etta Bertelsen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Richfield East Stake Center, 800 East 500 North. Friends may call at the Magleby Mortuary on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the stake center on Friday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at Mountain American Credit Union under Kenzie Schear Memorial Fund for Baby Ridge, or Venmo Kenzie Schear Memorial Fund, www.venmo.com/KenzieS-Memorial

