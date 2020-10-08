1/1
Melanie Brennan Hanneman-Medina
1960 - 2020
Our beloved mother, sister, auntie and friend, Melanie C. Brennan (Hanneman-Medina) drew her last breath at 1:37pm on Monday, October 5, 2020. Melanie was born on October 27, 1960 to Paul Brennan and Charrie Wagstaff.

Melanie's kids, grandpuppies, nieces and nephews were her world. Without whom, she'd be lost… Just as we are all lost now that she's gone. Though we will be forever in anguish missing this amazing woman, some may take comfort in the thought that she has an abundance of loved ones that she's finally being reunited with.

Melanie lived an exciting life full of laughs, travel, love, and strength. Last year she was finally able to fulfill a lifelong desire to visit Ireland, Wales, and England (She may or may not have been stalking Paul McCartney). Mel shone a light beyond comparison on all who had the privilege to encounter her and loved her biker friends/ chosen family from an unfathomable depth and with undying loyalty. She was, and always will be, a diehard Raiders fan and was obsessed with all things related to The Beatles.

Graveside services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy, UT 84092 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2pm. There will be an informal gathering where loved ones will have the opportunity to speak and share stories and are encouraged to bring their bikes and send her off with a thundering roar! After the services, adults can meet at The Midway, 7176 S 900 E, Midvale, UT 84047 to spend time together and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations to cover funeral costs would be appreciated.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
