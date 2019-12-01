Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
the River Ridge Ward
10124 So. 1300 W.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
the River Ridge Ward
10124 So. 1300 W.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Melba Kaye Penman Smith


1926 - 2019
Melba Kaye Penman Smith Obituary
Melba Kaye Penman Smith
1926 - 2019
Melba Kaye Penman Smith passed away on Wed. November 27, 2019 of congestive heart failure. She was 93. A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 7th at the River Ridge Ward, 10124 So. 1300 W. So. Jordan, Utah at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00-10:45. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019
